The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 30, 2022

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Did the Rutabaga order the terror attack on Nord Stream?

2) Oh? Underreported data suggests a victory for the GOP in Pennsylvania suburbs.

3) And another one: they are getting very worried that the red wave they’ve been predicting might actually be bigger.

4) When you’ve lost Liz Peek: “The West needs leadership. Biteme has failed the test.”

5) Rutabaga blaming everyone else, planning for a post-midterm turnover, and firing EC Advisor and Screamin’ and Yellin.

6) These people are both evil and incompetent from the top all the way down. Now Kampuchea Harris says we have a “strong alliance” with North Korea.

7) David Schaefer reviews The Death of Learning by John Agresto, who has two great concerns, the “denigration of the high” and the “stigmatization of the ordinary.” This is precisely right. As a middle-class Ph.D., I value books, “higher learning” in all its forms, and constant education, but I also fully understand that “skills and common sense” are every bit as important and involve a totally different type of brain function. You do not want me trying to repair your dryer. But there are times that the “big picture” is not only valuable but necessary.

8) Techno Fog reports that a court has ordered production of the Seth Rich laptop.

9) John “Sloth” Durham prosecutes FascistBI informants while protecting their handles. Yep.

10) New Mogadishu (San Francisco)’s United School District allows secret kiddie transitions and allows students to identify as “it.”

11) The Army’s first transoid officer and so-called “wife” are indicted for espionage. Can’t make this up.

12) That didn’t last long: Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has divorced hubby #2.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Latest GDP shows that the U.S. economy shrank for two straight quarters . . . says the Communist News Network (CNN). That’s a recession.

14) Virgin Atlantic Airlines scrapped gendered uniforms and will hand out pronoun badges. Not the Babylon Bee.

15) Atlanta’s Fed dropped the GDP prediction for the 3rd quarter to .2. No doubt revisions will put this quarter at a loss as well.

16) So a lot of the jobs the Rutabaga touts are second and third jobs.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) Why doesn’t Hoax Media Europe ask about the origins of Meloni’s opponents? Hint: cuz they are bloodthirsty commies.

18) Western capitals “should at least point out to Ukrainian leaders that their prospects of retaking all their territory may not be as bright as they hoped”

19) Globalist douchepimples are actually arguing that using tactical nukes in Ukraine could “calm a crisis.”

-I’m from the Vietnam era, and I recall “destroy a village in order to save it.”

Putin's nuclear threat: What the US means when it says 'catastrophic consequences' Should the Russians use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, what are the options for any retaliation from the West Thread🧵⬇️https://t.co/tt4JwcBVcW — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) September 27, 2022

20) Euro wind-power generation has dropped nearly 50%.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) Rapper Coolio, famous for his 90s hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” (later phenomenally well done by Weird Al as “Amish Paradise”), was found dead.

BREAKING: Rapper Coolio, best known for his '90s hit 'Gangsta's Paradise,' found dead: reporthttps://t.co/jJAqm07gvH pic.twitter.com/XpuVh8uIIL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 29, 2022

22) Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run, and former AL record holder Roger Maris’s son, Roger Maris, Jr., said that Judge should be celebrated as the all-time home run record holder because Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire’s 70+ seasons were tainted by steroid use.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

23) Two doses of the China Virus vax poison make you 44% more likely to be infected, says Oxford University.

Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine make you 44% more likely to be infected, a study from Oxford University on English data for 2021 has found, contradicting the basis of global vaccine policy. https://t.co/geE2ztH5WZ — Toby Young (@toadmeister) September 28, 2022

24) Dr. Fallacy’s net worth soared to $12.6 million, up $5 million from 2019.

“Ain’t no gallows high enough, . . . .”

And Finally…

25) The hurricane-induced waters flooded a Florida garage and flushed out a $1 million McLaren Hypercar.

-I’ll give ya fitty dollars for it, as is.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

