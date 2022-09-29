The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 29, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) DemoKKKrats continue to lose ground as Biteme’s approval dropped five points. But no, it’s not a “knife edge.” Earlier, a story showed a massive GOP advantage in the key battleground states. No one cares what the margin is in Kollyfornia or Illinois

2) Hmm. Not only was the USS Kearsarge in the vicinity of the Nord Stream 2 explosion, but the former Polish defense minister and an NWO spoogepellet are thanking the U.S. for blowing it up.

3) Clueless people. Jersey’s governor is full speed ahead with wind turbines off the coastline. Better be building two coal plants for every ten windmills there, bud.

4) Why is anyone surprised that the evil clown in the White House didn’t even call Florida’s governor about Hurricane Ian’s landfall? Petty Rutabaga child.

5) Speaking of the evil mentally-challenged Rutabaga, he called up to the stage a dead woman, Representative Jacki Walorski, who died in August.

-“Stand up, Chuck!”

6) Dinobernie Sanders says he is open to another White House run in 2024. Seems three houses aren’t enough, and he needs one more payoff.

7) In New Kabul (NYC), Mayor Eric the Red Adams admits his Bronx migrant tent camp may violate the City’s “right-to-shelter” rules. Hung by his own petard.

8) The poisoning of America’s young through drugs continues.

9) The See-Eye-Aaaa warned about an attack on Nord Stream weeks ago. . . maybe cuz they were planning it?

10) Trump has won a defamation case against a rapist accuser.

11) Some states are allowing non-lawyers to form legal firms and offer limited legal services.

12) WPATH, the so-called “medical organization pushing destruction of gender, urges castration for kids who think they are eunuchs.

-And nobody does a thing. Churches wanna talk about “anxiety” and your finances. Sick, sick, sick.

13) Yep. Some diptwaddle is actually arguing that a woke army can beat a hypermasculine one.

-So long as they don’t actually, er, you know, FIGHT.

14) The opioid epidemic costs the U.S. $1.5 trillion in 2020 as deaths rose to an all-time high. Meanwhile, Rutabaga’s border policies might as well open an Opioid Wal-Mart on the border.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) Mortgage rates rose past 7% as applications fell to the lowest level in 25 years.

-Here comes the sun . . . .down.

16) Treasury Secretary, the mentally-challenged Janet Screamin’ and Yellin, admits the “Inflation Increase Act” is mainly geared toward “the longer-term issues around climate.”

-Toots: the “longer-term issues around climate” is a) climate itself and b) the sun, neither of which you can control.

17) Maybe this is why the White House is “mulling” (and you know how I feel about that word) Screamin’ and Yellin’s departure after the midterms. Dim-witted Rutabaga has concluded that if he’s smarter than someone, they really are a dolt.

18) Speaking of dim-witted, the Bank of England has launched a bond-buying program to keep the country from collapse. Yeah, that’s it. Invest long-term in a bankrupt entity.

19) Pending home sales fall 22% year over year.

20) Orders for durable goods decline.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

21) Meanwhile, India’s economy grew by 13.5% but missed its target. But economists caution a slowdown.

22) As I predicted, the Russkies are ready to negotiate now that they have their four Russified regions under control, but Zelensky refuses because the Zelensky Family Foundation is not yet fully funded by western dollars.

23) Well, this is a start. The “Baltic Pipe” was hastily completed allowing new gas from Norway’s fields via Denmark into Poland. This will supply 15% of Poland’s gas needs.

24) Mossad agents have teamed up with Me-hee-co cops to raid a “Jewish Taliban” cult near the Guatemalan border. I wonder if they’d detour and raid some cartels near OUR border?

25) Maybe this explains the pipeline explosion: the U.S. and Europe are running out of weapons to send the Ukes.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

26) Sorta like Cankles, Amber (“don’t poop the bed”) Heard refuses to go away. Now she has hired another lawyer to force two insurance companies to pick up her $15 million legal bills.

27) The drugged “Cheerleader” from the series “Heroes,” Hayden Panettiere, was forced to give up her daughter to her Ukrainian husband after losing custody for substance abuse.

28) Megxit’s podcast is back after four weeks. What’s that? You never knew she was off? Neither did anyone else.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

29) Steve Kirsch: a top doctor who once promoted the vax, now says they should be halted. Oh, he’s a cardiologist.

30) Vaxxes may raise the risk of asthma by one-third. I’m tellin’ ya, we need Nuremberg for the Nannies and Dr. Fallacy.

31) A judge has ordered unvaxxed New Kabul (NYC) cops reinstated.

And finally…

NASA’s tiny Mars Helicopter completed flight 33 on the Red Planet. Reportedly it found Matt Da —mon.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

For even more truth-based current events, politics, and history content + resources, check out my VIP membership below

https://www.wildworldofhistory.com/vip

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE