Today, we detail the travesty of the “bomb threat” to NYU allegedly received by Gen Z-paid influencer Harry Sisson, go over the Trump decision in NY yesterday, and talk about some health/shot-related issues. We end with riots in Philly and an innocent street performer assaulted by an idiot. Check the show notes for the links…

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

The Sisson Saga

I love how @teameffujoe put it all together. In case you don’t want to scroll through every single post from yesterday, here is a good breakdown. An enhanced photo of the slip Harry was carrying in his hand when he left the PD is in the thread. pic.twitter.com/R4xCCcEc0X — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 26, 2023

To those who are asking for an update on the Harry Sisson saga, here is what I know today. The Clery Act requires colleges and universities to report campus crime data, support victims of violence, and publicly outline the policies and procedures they have put into place to… pic.twitter.com/YMnhucYBcj — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 27, 2023

Musk shakes it up on the shots:

Have you heard dis information?

pic.twitter.com/sHljBLYNfq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023

ICAN doesn’t mess around

Turbo Cancer:

Oncologist: "I've Never Seen Cancers Behaving Like This" Young people, in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, are developing aggressive and rapidly-growing "turbo cancers." "The youngest case that I've reported was a twelve-year-old boy who had one Moderna vaccine. Four months later, [he]… pic.twitter.com/Y0yxlmCRAT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 26, 2023

High School student is given SSRI without parental notice:

Deep State Funding on Health Center giving SSRI Medication to a young person

Gigi speaks:

My daughter hung her self from a tree because of these blue pills. Countless children have been shot in school shootings by kids on these little blue pills. Who the hell do these schools think they are?? Maine Dad Says High School Clinic Sent 17-Year-Old Daughter Home with… — Gigi Bowman (@GigiBowman) September 23, 2023

The street performer