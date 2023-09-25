We get into the budget battles today, and some immigration and some self-driving cars. Things are heating up on Capitol Hill, and Gaetz had a testy exchange with Maria Bartiromo yesterday. We also learn the real identity of Merrick Garland and have some laughs to boot. Share the show with your friends!
DHS is flying people in, we have the numbers
Biden’s Border: Humanitarian Parole Used to Legitimize Illegal Immigration
The 911 call from the ejected pilot:
🚨BREAKING: @nypost obtains audio of the 9-11 call from a resident – pilot of “missing” fighter jet lands in his backyard. pic.twitter.com/b9o1vsK2un
— Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 22, 2023
Massie:
Rep @RepThomasMassie is on FIRE today. pic.twitter.com/Rt7ZCWpa31
— Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 20, 2023
Bartiromo spars with Gaetz:
Some fireworks between Maria & @MattGaetz this morning: pic.twitter.com/RqXHDEvOhA
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 24, 2023