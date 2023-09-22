Beanz flies solo today, and it is a jam-packed Friday show with all of the information you could ever want about so many topics.

How does the pharmaceutical industry loop back around to politics and freedom and free speech? We weave all of this together today with a nice review on Missouri v. Biden sandwiched in between. Don’t miss this show, and check the show notes below for the links. Go outside. Toes in the grass. Love, live, laugh. They can not take that from you, and it is how we win.

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio: 

  Click Arrow to Listen

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Amazing progress on carnivore:

Missouri v. Biden:

UDC LINK:

5th Circuit Rules Government Violated Speech Rights of Americans

Biden doesn’t know what to do

RFK on vaccines:

The ingredients:

CIA Declassified:

Advertisement