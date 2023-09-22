Beanz flies solo today, and it is a jam-packed Friday show with all of the information you could ever want about so many topics.

How does the pharmaceutical industry loop back around to politics and freedom and free speech? We weave all of this together today with a nice review on Missouri v. Biden sandwiched in between. Don’t miss this show, and check the show notes below for the links. Go outside. Toes in the grass. Love, live, laugh. They can not take that from you, and it is how we win.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Amazing progress on carnivore:

🎉🎉This past week, my husband hit a major milestone. He started keto in January and after a TON of research converted to full carnivore a short time later. As of today, he’s lost 105 lbs. He “has” MS and I put that in quotes because scans have shown his lesions have “shrunk” and… — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 4, 2023

🥳I told you about my husband and his health journey in the beginning of September. We took his 9 month photos today and he agreed to let me show you what carnivore has done for him so far. I’m not kidding. It’s amazing. A MASSIVE thank you to @KenDBerryMD who was the main… https://t.co/PBCSVasON2 pic.twitter.com/KLn6voEViR — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 21, 2023

Missouri v. Biden:

🚨🚨THREAD: 5th Circuit Ruling on appeal of Temporary Injunction in the case of Missouri v. Biden I know many of you are new to this case, so I am going to to a *brief* (ish) update for you before we begin. You can also see this post below for a thread of the entire case history… https://t.co/pu00yecnvH — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

UDC LINK:

Biden doesn’t know what to do

RFK on vaccines:

CENSORED RFK JR CLIP: Big Pharma Profits Not From Vaccines, But From Selling Remedies for Vaccine Injuries "They're making $60 billion a year selling us vaccines, but they're making $500 billion a year selling the remedies for the injuries caused by vaccines," declared… pic.twitter.com/HBuo7Rw6z7 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 21, 2023

The ingredients:

just got back from the Doctor & they want to put my baby girl on 8 different prescriptions. The Dr admitted he wasn't sure if any of them reacted with one another but rest assured she should be *fine*. He told me these meds will make her healthier. I said OK, can you print out… — Jessica Rojas 🇺🇸💪 (@catsscareme2021) September 15, 2023

