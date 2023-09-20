It is somber today until the end. We go over the REAL stories of January 6th and highlight some of the stellar work being done by journalist Wendi Strauch Mahoney for UncoverDC. Then, we move into some concerning news about COVID, and we then get into the propaganda coming out of Ukraine. We end with laughs, and you need to stick around to see it. Please read the stories linked in the Show Notes today.

J6:

J6: Sandy Weyer’s 11 Minutes Inside the Capitol

J6: DOJ Sentencing Memo Delivered 7-Year Prison Sentence for Kyle Young

The Alternate Reality of a J6 Defendant as Told by Biden’s DOJ

Kirstyn Niemela: The Way D.C. Courts Consider J6 Cases

J6: Mother of 8 Fears Years in Prison

J6 Defendants: Personal Stories of a Failed Judicial System

J6: Is All of This Just One More Cover Up?

J6: Proud Boys Convicted of Seditious Conspiracy

The Most Important Question No One Asks About J6

For more J6 Stories, go to www.uncoverdc.com

Geert Vanden Bossche

Propaganda

A Watters you need to see:

