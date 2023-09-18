Today’s show is a nice roundup of late-breaking weekend news. Russel Brand is being confronted with what appears to be a coordinated barrage of sexual abuse allegations, which he has denied. RFK had someone pretending to be an armed US Marshall arrested at a campaign event. Ken Paxton has been ACQUITTED of all charges in his impeachment, and why is a teacher making 5th graders decide who to take with them into a fallout shelter? All this and a bit more on the Monday edition of the show!

