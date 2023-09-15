We have a super busy retro show today, as Frank comes to us live from 1940, and we traverse legal first and move on to culture last. The show notes are chock full of background on the Missouri v. Biden case going to SCOTUS, the X Corp v. California case, Ken Paxton’s impeachment mess, and why the UN is now more dangerous than ever. We end with a pretty tragic story about evil being rewarded by a large corporation…

Don’t forget to put your toes in the grass and enjoy your weekend! See you on Monday!

Shulte

M v. B heads to SCOTUS

The UN is upset they can’t censor at X:

The UN Declares 'War' Against Covid and Climate Change 'Misinformation' "We are in an information war… we need to massively ramp up our response." The UN's Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Flemings blamed Twitter/X for the spread of dangerous… pic.twitter.com/5kCzURvY5G — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 14, 2023

What are their real plans

Elon sues California:

X is challenging AB 587, which requires large social media companies to post their TOS as dictated by the government, and submit a report to the AG (a law enforcement officer) that provides: 1. A detailed description of content moderation practices used by the SM company 2.… pic.twitter.com/Zw0AnmVXLK — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 13, 2023

And they haven’t stopped retaliating against Free Speech

Paxton the way it should be:

An entitled “Wife”:

One of the BEST things about being married is sharing a bedroom (and a bed 😈) with my husband. This woman is nuts. https://t.co/GGtAeHJH4k — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 14, 2023

This person shouldn’t be rewarded:

This is what actual privilege in America looks like. BLM activist completely ruined the life of an innocent white girl with a false accusation of racism and gets a brand deal with Dove while Morgan Bettinger was kicked out of school and now needs medication in order to sleep. pic.twitter.com/VGKVA9kto3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 14, 2023

The Most Hated Person on Campus