It is a packed show today as we review the decision in the 5th circuit on Missouri v. Biden for the first half. Then, we get into the utterly RIDICULOUS move by the New Mexico Governor, declaring a “Public Health” emergency to suspend the 2nd Amendment for 30 days. Unbelievable. We end with a moment of silence for all of those affected on 9-11-01. God bless.

Missouri v. Biden:

🚨🚨THREAD: 5th Circuit Ruling on appeal of Temporary Injunction in the case of Missouri v. Biden I know many of you are new to this case, so I am going to to a *brief* (ish) update for you before we begin. You can also see this post below for a thread of the entire case history… https://t.co/pu00yecnvH — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 9, 2023

New Mexico

The Governor of New Mexico has just declared the 1st & 2nd Amendment “does not exist” due to an “emergency.” Under this legal theory *all* of our “rights” are essentially eliminated. Watch the most evil & tyrannical 60 seconds you’ve ever heard from a politician: pic.twitter.com/xLpMSTbyi2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2023

The protest

2) One speaker at the armed rally in Albuquerque defying the gun carrying ban told the crowd that they need to go out and do this every day, or else it wouldn't have an impact. While the police didn't enforce the order, it includes a $5000 fine for violators. pic.twitter.com/dNiEYdWRtt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 10, 2023

The impeachment request:

BREAKING NEWS: New Mexico State Representatives Stefani Lord and John Block are calling for the Impeachment of New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham after her EO that violates the 2nd Amendment rights of citizens. In the letter they state "I have a newsflash for the Governor:… pic.twitter.com/AF8CFR8br7 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) September 9, 2023

