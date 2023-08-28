It’s a Monday show, and it’s an eclectic mix of all the things. You will laugh, think, self-reflect, and get angry all in one show! We touch on the differences in people’s brains, the weather, the immigration crisis in NY, harming poor kids, and the vaccine all in one show. Buckle up, and check the show notes…

Republican or not?

A Hurricane

Women think differently?

Ladies, is this really how your brains are thinking all of the time? This sounded very confusing. 🥲 🔊 pic.twitter.com/AadyFkTI6p — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 26, 2023

Open comment period:

‼️CALL TO ACTION—Submit your written comments beginning 8/25/2023. CDC announced a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will be held on 9/12/2023, at 10 am ET. The agenda will include discussion of COVID-19 vaccines. Recommendation votes for… — Brook Jackson 💜 (@IamBrookJackson) August 25, 2023

Excess Deaths…

Sharing this again since I can’t figure out why this news isn’t being covered by everyone in the U.S. right now. CDC Data Shows Excess Mortality for Ages 0–24 is at 44.8% Babies, toddlers, teenagers, young adults—are dying 45% above the historical & projected levels. pic.twitter.com/Rni0PcGhvB — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) August 11, 2023

We messed with nature:

"WE HAVE MESSED WITH NATURE" @delbigtree is worried @GVDBossche is right that we have just conducted a global gain-of-function experiment through mass v*ccination of billions of people. "The real biological issue is the mass v*ccination that has completely changed the… pic.twitter.com/MhHne5ufMq — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) August 25, 2023