It’s Friday, and we spend some time going over the updates in the Fulton County case. Newt Gingrich had some interesting info; a GA senator has stepped up, and there is an entire undercurrent here with one of the Fulton County poll workers that isn’t being explored. We end with a funny story about… Rabies? Have a GREAT WEEKEND, love one another a little more, and we will be back on Monday.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

The Abuse of a J6 prisoner that shouldn’t be tolerated anywhere

America First Legal is stepping up. Follow them here

Dersh has a hot take

Alan Dershowitz on sham Georgia RICO case: “Trump’s Georgia prosecutor is not being truthful The Georgia prosecutor who indicted Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants – yes, she indicted them, the grand jury merely rubber-stamped – has said she will try to bring the case to trial… pic.twitter.com/MqCT8qPXOt — Prodigal (@ProdigalThe3rd) August 17, 2023

North Carolina is doing their thing:

Today, I proudly joined my House colleagues in voting to override six more of Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. This included legislation to expand charter schools, prohibit men from competing in women’s sports, ban gender transition surgeries for minors, block costly new home building… — Erin Paré (@ErinforNC) August 16, 2023

NYC is a Sanctuary City, isn’t it?

You are a SANCTUARY CITY. You PROUDLY proclaimed you are a SANCTUARY CITY. Suck it up, buttercup. pic.twitter.com/ZyhRUGnpF3 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 18, 2023

She said BABIES, Dad… Babies: