It’s Monday yet again, and today’s show is pretty busy. First, the cop who lied on J6, then the Devon Archer scandal from the weekend? What happened? Were there wires crossed? Next, a bio-lab was found in CA. What can we do about it? Make sure to check the links below for all of your source material, and don’t forget this Wednesday; we will be talking with the Attorney General of Missouri, Andrew Bailey.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Julie Kelly

Couy Griffin:

The story of Couy Griffin needs to be heard by every American. Couy is the first American since 1869 to be removed from elected office for “insurrection”. Couy was a duly elected County Commissioner in New Mexico who received a misdemeanor trespassing charge for being OUTSIDE… pic.twitter.com/lDC7V4vw5k — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) July 30, 2023

Big Government Lindsey

Indictments in MI

The Archer mixup:

SDNY has issued a clarifying letter saying “To be clear, the Government does not request (and has never requested) that the defendant surrender before his Congressional testimony.” Good to know. https://t.co/6Tpa9MlFC4 pic.twitter.com/Jw4Lct2Muf — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 31, 2023