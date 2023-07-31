It’s Monday yet again, and today’s show is pretty busy. First, the cop who lied on J6, then the Devon Archer scandal from the weekend? What happened? Were there wires crossed? Next, a bio-lab was found in CA. What can we do about it? Make sure to check the links below for all of your source material, and don’t forget this Wednesday; we will be talking with the Attorney General of Missouri, Andrew Bailey.

Watch the Podcast:

 Or Listen to the Audio: 

  Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

 

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Julie Kelly

Couy Griffin:

Big Government Lindsey

Indictments in MI

The Archer mixup:

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement