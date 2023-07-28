Today’s show is a doozy, AGAIN. We talk about the new superceding indictment and what is going on with the J6 testimony that came out. Then, we take a while to go over why it is GAME OVER for the government in the Missouri v. Biden case based on documents provided to the weaponization committe by Facebook. Also, don’t miss the show on Wednesday, because the first half will be the Beanz interview with Missouri AG Andrew Bailey. And if you are podcast listeners and want the super weird thread we dissected at the end, check the notes below. See you Monday!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Giuliani corrects the record:

 

A great Technofog stack on the superseding indictment:

The indictment: 

The Facebook Files:

The Biden Plea:

Mic Drop on women’s bathrooms

The protocol from McCullough:

And the weirdest thing since Airplane woman:

