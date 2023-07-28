Today’s show is a doozy, AGAIN. We talk about the new superceding indictment and what is going on with the J6 testimony that came out. Then, we take a while to go over why it is GAME OVER for the government in the Missouri v. Biden case based on documents provided to the weaponization committe by Facebook. Also, don’t miss the show on Wednesday, because the first half will be the Beanz interview with Missouri AG Andrew Bailey. And if you are podcast listeners and want the super weird thread we dissected at the end, check the notes below. See you Monday!

🚨CORRECTING THE RECORD🚨 The Fake News says I admitted to lying in an overnight court filing. I didn't. We are simply moving to a point in the case where we can file a motion to dismiss. If you see a headline claiming I made an admission, just know it is #FakeNews. pic.twitter.com/IwsPexg2aW — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 26, 2023

To appease the Biden White House, talking points were drafted for Clegg. Facebook was ready to tell the White House that it had demoted a video posted by Tucker Carlson by 50% in response to the White House’s demands, even though the post didn’t violate any policies. pic.twitter.com/RPIBmivviM — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2023

Based on conversations with people who were in the courtroom today, and my experience as a former federal prosecutor, I think I know the full story of what happened with the Hunter Biden plea agreement blow-up this morning. Bear with me, because this is a little complicated:… — Will Scharf (@willscharf) July 26, 2023

Joe Pags asks Dr. Peter McCullough "Oh my God I took a vaccine. I took the shot. What do I do to protect myself from the aftermath?" Dr. Peter McCullough clip belowhttps://t.co/n1ey60LRcp pic.twitter.com/dbDlKFvsSm — DrRay (@DrNoMask) July 27, 2023

before Mitch shut down, guy 1 says something to woman 1. And she seems to respond by tapping Mitch with something as guy 1 watches carefully. pic.twitter.com/3u3fGVR06A — Dr Frensor BfD/ADhD (@drfrensor) July 28, 2023