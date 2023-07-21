It was the show of shows today as we let loose on the hearings that have happened over the past week. We start with the Censorship hearing yesterday, where Democrats shamelessly tried to censor RFK. Many clips are included with our commentary. At the end, we briefly touch on the IRS Whistleblower hearings and what happened there. Then, we end with a bit of laughter to go into your weekend. The clips shown are linked below. Have a good one!

