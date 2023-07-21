It was the show of shows today as we let loose on the hearings that have happened over the past week. We start with the Censorship hearing yesterday, where Democrats shamelessly tried to censor RFK. Many clips are included with our commentary. At the end, we briefly touch on the IRS Whistleblower hearings and what happened there. Then, we end with a bit of laughter to go into your weekend. The clips shown are linked below. Have a good one!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Comments about censorship from Dems:

PRIMETIME EXCLUSIVE

Democrats: We’re not censoring RFK Jr, we just don’t want anyone to hear him talk @hillary__vaughn pic.twitter.com/RbioKVzdvy — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 21, 2023

Cat Kammack is a hero:

"This hearing is about censorship and the left is here trying to censor one of our own witnesses." @RepKatCammack discusses the dangers of censorship and how it leads to totalitarianism down the road. pic.twitter.com/wjBL8vQtOn — Rep. Cammack Press Office (@RepKatCammack) July 20, 2023

RFK on government censorship:

RFK JR: “A government that can censor its critics has license for every atrocity — It is the beginning of totalitarianism. There's never been a time in history when we look back, and the guys who were censoring people were the good guys.” pic.twitter.com/4jZEAAVEvn — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 20, 2023

DWS is evil:

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Has Just Put a Motion Forward to Censor Robert F. Kennedy Jr from Further Testimony This is wild… pic.twitter.com/buNN8NeKCj — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 20, 2023

Sauer:

BREAKING – SCARY: In a fiery testimony, Dr. John Sauer, Special Assistant Attorney General of Louisiana, warns federal censorship "ongoing", "expanding," and "reaching new frontiers," references silencing of @TuckerCarlson to emphasize the extent of censorship in America, says… pic.twitter.com/IDse2doH4w — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 20, 2023

MTG is the bomb:

Here is proof Hunter Biden paid prostitutes through his law firm, OWASCO PC, and trafficked his victims across state lines in violation of the Mann Act. Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s… pic.twitter.com/JAB0cPMNrM — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 19, 2023

