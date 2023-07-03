It was a crazy show today, from comedy to culture, to crazy mind weapons and beyond; we hit it all on this holiday-ish show. Show notes are light, but make sure to check the links if you want more of what we discussed today, and remember – counterprotesters are mentally unstable and will lose it on a dime…

Watch the Podcast:

 

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

The crazy counterprotester:

The lecture on nanoparticles:

The Babylon Bee:

Matt Rife Comedy

 

 

 

Advertisement