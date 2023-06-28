We get right into it today, and the show centers some around the ridiculous flex by the LGBTQ organizers of the march where people were chanting, “We’re coming for your children.” They are now claiming they use those slogans to combat the bigotry against their community. Frank and Beanz dissect why that is just false while showing you the levels of degeneracy they have stooped to and dunking on the now absolutely, positively lost “Bud Light.” Then, we cover the Trump tape leak and some Hunter Biden. It’s a great Wednesday show!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

NBC Article

NYC LGBTQ wants your kids

They attack their own

NYC PRIDE- Former trans activist @StopXXErasure was just attacked by Pride attendees in Washington Square Park for holding up up a sign that says “Defend Female Sex Based Rights” pic.twitter.com/FkAtLLj4Ik — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 25, 2023