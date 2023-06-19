It is a heated one today! Frank and Beanz are back, and they take on the great vaccine debate from over the weekend, where a controversy broke out on Twitter regarding the safety of ALL vaccination. Centered around COVID, this discussion gets heated… Make sure to read the materials in the show notes and share this show with your friends.

UncoverCOVID:

Why Immunity

Peter Hotez

Vaccines for Parasites?

Here's a perfect example of the current state of vaccine $cience: One of the biggest passions of Peter Hotez is the development of a hookworm vaccine. Hookworm, a parasite, is easily treatable with an anti-parasite medication. These meds have been around since the 70s.… — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 18, 2023

Misinformation Disguised as Fear Porn

AMD just learned why Hotez will never debate anyone—he did some of the GoF experiments that created COVID (while taking tons of money to develop a vaccine for a lab leak)! This article shows just who Hotez is and how we can deal with people like him.https://t.co/FC7kZRSLkd — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) June 18, 2023

Cleveland Clinic

Contaminants in the Shots