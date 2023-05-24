Today’s show is fire! We talk about Missouri v. Biden- Beanz is heading to Louisiana to cover the trial – and then we get into the impending DeSantis announcement today. We close out the show with how Target may be attempting to “walk back” their support of tuck-friendly bathing suits for kids. It’s a don’t miss today!

