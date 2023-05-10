It is a REALLY busy show today, and we get right into it with a troubling story about a girl who was sexually assaulted in a TX classroom. Then, we move on to the Trump verdict yesterday and also play some of his deposition tape. From there, it’s on to how the DHS is weaponizing the citizenry against one another to ferret out “extremists” who are pro-life. Also, the weaponization committee has released its report, and we touch on that for a bit. There is much, much more, so tune in and don’t miss it!

Links We Discussed:

Texas:

Santos Indicted

Derek Myers:

CIA killed Kennedy

The DHS is weaponized. Surprised?

The Weaponization Report

 

 

 

