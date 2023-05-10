It is a REALLY busy show today, and we get right into it with a troubling story about a girl who was sexually assaulted in a TX classroom. Then, we move on to the Trump verdict yesterday and also play some of his deposition tape. From there, it’s on to how the DHS is weaponizing the citizenry against one another to ferret out “extremists” who are pro-life. Also, the weaponization committee has released its report, and we touch on that for a bit. There is much, much more, so tune in and don’t miss it!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

Links We Discussed:

Texas:

A young first-grade student in Plainview, Texas was subjected to a horrific incident. A group of boys sexually assaulted the child while in class, recorded by another first grader on a district assigned tablet, and the family was not notified for over a week. This is an… — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) May 7, 2023

Santos Indicted

Derek Myers:

Tweets by DerekMyers

CIA killed Kennedy

The DHS is weaponized. Surprised?

THREAD🧵: New docs obtained by @America1stLegal show DHS plan to produce videos training bystanders to take action against political speech by “Middle-Aged Pro Life Advocates” & “Old High School Friends” who are “Budding Conspiracy Theorists.” Report: https://t.co/cI20CKPMYC — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) May 9, 2023

The Weaponization Report