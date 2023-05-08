Narratives are crumbling everywhere as they attempt to make the Hispanic, allegedly gang/cartel-affiliated murderer in TX a white supremacist and selectively edit videos of other recent incidents to fit their “war” mode. We discuss that and also what may happen (if anything) to the Biden administration in their “Pay to play” scheme. Next, it’s more culture, and we banter about the leaked DeSantis clips from his 2018 debate prep. It’s a busy show- tune in and join us!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

  Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

Biden Wednesday:

Terrible car incident in Brownsville:

The Hispanic White Supremacist?

Dreyfus for the win:

Desantis debate

Clayton Bigsby:

 

 

 

 

Advertisement