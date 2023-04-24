It is a busy Monday show as we fly around the interwebs and talk about a number of topics of serious importance. First, why are all of these companies sending out emails asking if their customers want to opt out of Mother’s Day emails in case they are triggering? Friend of the show AZInformer did a great breakdown of a number of these companies. Then, staying on culture, we discuss the danger of the trans-movement and highlight a clip by Matt Walsh. Next, DA Bragg is destroyed by a NY Judge, and we delve into what is happening in Sudan– Americans are trapped there in the midst of a “civil” war with Victoria Nuland’s name all over it… It’s a super busy show you don’t want to miss—make sure to share with your friends!

