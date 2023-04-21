The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) A U.S. district judge blocked Manhattan DA Boast ‘n’ Bragg’s attempt to get a restraining order on the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena.

2) Oh yeah. These guys really love America. Bush, Zero, and Slick have teamed up with AmEx to fly migrants into American communities.

-The evil done by these three exceeds that of Nero, Caligula, and Commodius. And at least the last guy was credited with creating the toilet.

3) Another Florida Congressman has endorsed President Trump instead of Ron DeSantis. So far, 11 have endorsed or say they plan to endorse Trump out of Florida’s delegation of 20.

4) Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene, who has the biggest cajones in Congress, “lit up” Eric (Farticus) Swalwell in a Wednesday hearing reminding him he had sexual relations with a commie spy. Previously she had unloaded on DHS Secretary Majorkas as a “liar.”

5) Speaking of liars, here’s another, DemoKKKrat Dan Goldman (but I repeat myself) who promised to form a blind trust, then made hundreds of stock trades.

6) Two University of Mogadishu, er, Minneapolis profs had their paper on “diversity, equity, and inclusion” retracted for inaccuracies and lies.

7) Good news of the day: Buzzfeed is being shut down.

NEWS: BuzzFeed News is being shut down. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 20, 2023

8) Elon Musk’s Space X launch mega “Starship” rocket exploded after several minutes. Generally considered a success for launching.

9) A bill to ban the sale of AR-15s (not “assault weapons”) in Colorado was voted down, even after an attempt to dramatically strip it down.

NEW: Bill that would have banned sale of so-called assault weapons in Colorado is rejected, even after attempt to dramatically strip it down https://t.co/afj6jpWunJ #copolitics #coleg — Jesse Aaron Paul ☀ (@JesseAPaul) April 20, 2023

10) The FBI and ATF’s illegal Waco massacre should have resulted in the abolition of both.

-Yep.

11) Larry Kudlow opines that DeSantis’s Disney obsession is “really damaging him.”

-I agree, but only because it wasn’t handled right the first time. He would have had a big win if he hadn’t allowed the Mouse to bamboozle him.

12) Looks like Twit is indeed about to drop the Dr. Fallacy files.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Existing home sales fell 2.4%.

14) Philadelphia Fed’s Business Survey fell to the worst since the Great Recession of 2008-9.

15) Another business flees Benghazi-by-the-Lake over violence and chaos.

16) A tsunami of pilot retirements is about to hit.

17) A data breach from the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau sent shock waves throughout the financial industry.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) The latest international middle finger to Rutabaga’s administration, the ChiComs say they have “no time” to deal with Winken, Blinken, and Nod.

19) And another indicator of America’s prestige in the toilet: Iran has forced a U.S. Navy sub to surface.

20) Korean pop (K-pop) star Moon Bin has been found dead in his home.

-No vax involved, I’m sure.

21) Bandits stole two tons of gold worth $80 million from the Toronto Airport.

-Any of these guys?

22) Another international Rutabaga disaster as Americans were stranded in Sudan after a failed coup attempt: “too late” for evacuations.

23) Netherlands has widened its euthanasia laws to include children under 12.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

24) Several ESPN females have decried Rutabaga’s position on transoids in women’s sports.

25) When you think you’ve seen it all: middle school kids in the state of Washington have engaged in a bizarre licking game where on opposite sides of a glass pane they (and teachers) lick.

-No, the rumor that Linda Lovelace was the emcee are false.

26) As many predicted, in our double-standard justice society, the greatest actor in the world, “Awwwwweck Bawwww-dwin” has had charges dropped in the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust.”

27) The son of pro wrestler Ted DiBiase is charged with welfare fraud. DiBiase’s wrestling moniker was “The Million Dollar Man.”

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

28) The Department of INJustice has just announced criminal charges against 18 defendants for China Virus Fraud schemes resulting in $450 million in false billings. I assume these are all “white nationalists.”

JUST IN: The Department of Justice has announced criminal charges against 18 defendants for COVID fraud schemes resulting in over $490 million in false billings. pic.twitter.com/ESEfN6L2TS — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) April 20, 2023

AND FINALLY…

29) A celebrity cruise ship kept a corpse in the drink cooler.

-Come on, guys. Get creative. At least ol’ Bern got to body surf.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

