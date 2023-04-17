We start off today with a bang by highlighting the amazing “Bombards Body Language” and a quick video she did on the body language of the Budweiser executive who crafted the Mulvaney ad campaign. Please make sure to click the link in this video and give her the credit she deserves for her work. Then, it’s on to AZ! A brief update on the new filing in the Lake case, and also Beanz addresses the Liz Harris expulsion controversy. And we close it out with the disappointing news that the SpaceX rocket won’t be launching today. Remember that there will be no show Friday, so there’s an extra long one Wednesday!

Links We Discussed:

The Bombards video:

Budweiser tries to redeem themselves

PARODY:

Eddie Gallagher outs Crenshaw:

Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher exposes some interesting things about @DanCrenshawTX – I will be adding my own commentary in a video very soon. pic.twitter.com/kRU40eZHyA — Jameson Ellis (@thejamesonellis) April 15, 2023

Some Evidence