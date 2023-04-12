Today’s show is pretty fire! We take a deep dive into all things politics, from Trump, to RFK, to Desantis, and even Jon Stewart! Make sure to tune in to this busy hour, and check the show notes for details!
Links We Discussed:
The trans people are attacking
Wray was subpoenaed over a story that broke at UncoverDC
Elon takes on the BBC
New censorship standard: “slightly” https://t.co/6hvXhrmGji
— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 12, 2023
Stewart goes toe to toe with Hicks
Incredible clip.
Jon Stewart rips Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks on the Pentagon’s inability to ever pass an audit.
As of last year, the DoD can’t account for 61% of their ~$3.5 Trillion in assets. pic.twitter.com/W9ZYF8T8UP
— Stephen Geiger (@Stephen_Geiger) April 10, 2023