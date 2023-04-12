Today’s show is pretty fire! We take a deep dive into all things politics, from Trump, to RFK, to Desantis, and even Jon Stewart! Make sure to tune in to this busy hour, and check the show notes for details!

Links We Discussed:

The trans people are attacking

Bud isn’t doing so good

Howard Stern is a tool

RFK as Trump’s VP?

Kari Lake files again

Wray was subpoenaed over a story that broke at UncoverDC

Elon takes on the BBC

Stewart goes toe to toe with Hicks

Incredible clip. Jon Stewart rips Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks on the Pentagon’s inability to ever pass an audit. As of last year, the DoD can’t account for 61% of their ~$3.5 Trillion in assets. pic.twitter.com/W9ZYF8T8UP — Stephen Geiger (@Stephen_Geiger) April 10, 2023