We level set our perspective today with a story about how we legitimately JUST MISSED our collective demise, and God takes a center stage before we delve into the garbage that is the news. We did have a few good news stories, but the show also demonstrates continuing government malfeasance and depravity. It’s a great way to end your week!

Links We Discussed:

We Dodged the Apocalypse.

NASA

Suspicious Observers:

God saves:

Making a mockery of the USA:

Saudi MBC TV comedy program made a skit on Joe Biden. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/POjuGFV42a — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 23, 2023

Riley Gaines speaks:

I never want to hear progressivism called “compassionate” again. It’s as cruel as anything could possibly be. pic.twitter.com/t0DeR5FizN — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) March 24, 2023

Kurt Olsen on Kari Lake:

Lake Attorney Kurt Olsen on the dismissed chain of custody & disenfranchisement claims "We do have the option to appeal that decision to the US Supreme Court. To seek what is called a Writ of Certiorari, to ask the US Supreme Court to address this issue. We're evaluating that." pic.twitter.com/B2MThviBrP — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) March 24, 2023

Why bother when judges don’t know basic procedure and law?

Kennedy: “Do you know what a Brady motion is?” Biden judicial nominee: “It’s not coming to mind… I believe that the Brady case involved something regarding the Second Amendment.” (It requires prosecutors to disclose evidence to the defense)

pic.twitter.com/WOIuddxvw6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 22, 2023

WTH is going on in the Proud Boys trial?!:

Today the jury was supposed to hear from a defense witness who presumably would testify there was no PB plan to overthrow the government on Jan 6. But prosecutors waited until last minute to inform defense the witness worked as an FBI informant during the entire investigation pic.twitter.com/JAbHGWNI9G — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 23, 2023

UDC has the story:

A Ron Paul BLR: