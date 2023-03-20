Today on the show, we dive into all things on the potential Trump arrest. We break down the facts, expose some of the false narratives, discuss the Constitutionality of Presidents and felonies, and also touch on the base going wild. Red flags abound. You may not agree with everything today, but you need to hear it anyway because that is how it should work. Buckle up! It’s going to be a hell of a week.

Links We Discussed:

Lawyers tell us where the Truth came from.

The Truth heard around the world.

Vivek weaponizes the potential arrest against his political “enemies”: https://twitter.com/VivekGRamaswamy

I held a press conference following my South Carolina speech. I called on GOP donor class favorites @RonDeSantisFL and @NikkiHaley to join me by 9 AM tomorrow in calling on the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to abandon the political persecution through prosecution of the 45th… https://t.co/UhXfV2ZroP pic.twitter.com/koSbMBwQRy — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 18, 2023