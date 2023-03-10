We hit two very important topics today, despite the title of the show, one being the absolutely unbelievable happening in the ongoing Proud Boys trial, and one covering the absolutely insane hearing in front of the Weaponization Subcommittee yesterday on the Twitter files. We end with a clip of a friend of the show Kyle Seraphin on Jesse Watters, and if you want to see the “fun” stuff you have to see at the end, the links are below.

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio: 

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

J6 compared to BLM

Julie Kelley on Proud Boys:

Wendi’s thread:

Shipley on Chansley:

Start here on Kanekoa for clips of the hearing we listened to:

Extra’s: YouTube comment reconstruction:

Franks bro:

Advertisement