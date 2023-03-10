We hit two very important topics today, despite the title of the show, one being the absolutely unbelievable happening in the ongoing Proud Boys trial, and one covering the absolutely insane hearing in front of the Weaponization Subcommittee yesterday on the Twitter files. We end with a clip of a friend of the show Kyle Seraphin on Jesse Watters, and if you want to see the “fun” stuff you have to see at the end, the links are below.

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

J6 compared to BLM

Julie Kelley on Proud Boys:

BREAKING: Drama in the Proud Boys trial yesterday after FBI agent caught lying on the stand and concealing evidence from defense attorneys. Motion filed this morning from Nick Smith, attorney representing Ethan Nordean. This is what happens when a rogue, corrupt FBI… pic.twitter.com/iNVnIIgPLn — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 9, 2023

Wendi’s thread:

Thread:Been diving into the statistics, the human toll of J6- 2 suicides that I know of. As of 28 February, according to the DOJ sentencing information, 410 have been sentenced thus far. 238 of those have been incarcerated anywhere from 7 days to 120 months.(1) @julie_kelly2 — 🇺🇸Wendi Strauch Mahoney🇺🇸 (@wmahoney5) March 9, 2023

Shipley on Chansley:

Jacob Chansley's Lawyer William Shipley Discusses The Issues With The Plea Agreement Jacob Was Advised To Sign pic.twitter.com/tNCFf1k783 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 10, 2023

Start here on Kanekoa for clips of the hearing we listened to:

Michael Shellenberger says the Department of Homeland Security is building a censorship industrial complex: "It's not a slippery slope. It's an immediate leap into a terrifying mechanism that we only see in totalitarian societies."@ShellenbergerMD pic.twitter.com/rWp9JzBiaZ — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 9, 2023

Extra’s: YouTube comment reconstruction:

Franks bro: