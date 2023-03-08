It’s a busy one today, with the beginning of the show that chronicles a crazy set of circumstances about Biden and his… brain… or lack thereof. From there we move into a serious discussion about what is going on with the release of January 6th footage and bleeds into government censorship in all its forms, and it ain’t pretty. Make sure you join us for the ride as we dissect these issues and more.

Links We Discussed:

Biden talks about his brain surgery:

WHO WATCHED THE SHOW TODAY? https://t.co/ApM1Ph7sV3 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) March 6, 2023

Strzok attacks Beanz:

Here's an ex-FBI agent even Jim Jordan didn't want to testify yelling FIGHT ME like some twelve year old child on a playground. Btw, his rt? A QAnon influencer who obtained and published internal FBI emails identifying more than a dozen FBI employees. Wonder where she got them. pic.twitter.com/g6wEAGparF — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) March 6, 2023

Ship on his client Chansley, the “Q-Anon Shaman”:

My client, Jake Chansley, was a big part of Tucker's first big rollout of video tonight.

There is a story beyond just the fact that the Govt had video Jake's attorney never looked at.

Jake is set to be released from custody soon. — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) March 7, 2023

CISA deletes everything:

THREAD🧵: DHS's cyber agency CISA scrubbed its website last week to purge all reference to domestic censorship work, per @FFO_Freedom. CISA deleted 2 years worth of confessions to getting platforms to stop "domestic disinfo" by US citizens. Full Report: https://t.co/oQdDY43Zve pic.twitter.com/aWPGTUkhJe — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 7, 2023

The Report: https://www.foundationforfreedomonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/FFO-FLASH-REPORT-REV.pdf

Missouri v. Biden is off the hook:

They prioritize swing states over non swing states. So, they’ve literally admitted its partisan in nature. Take a look at what they did with “Sharpiegate” in AZ. They never say it’s false, they just choose to censor @gatewaypundit because THEY felt that GWP “Exaggerated” the… https://t.co/P9PSV30V2N pic.twitter.com/ZJPQziDzhE — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) March 7, 2023