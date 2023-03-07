Fresh from Congressional testimony, federal whistleblowers Stephen Friend and George Hill (see link) stop by to discuss the “flak” they are taking from “news” outlets like CNN, NYTimes, Rolling Stone, and WaPo. Kyle takes this former FBI Agent and retired FBI Senior Intel Analyst through the allegations made by House Democrats in their absurdly long 300+ page attempt to discredit them. The listener can decide from themselves if these are “extreme MAGA operatives” or not

Links We Discussed:

https://democrats-judiciary.house.gov/uploadedfiles/2023-03-02_gop_witnesses_report.pdf

FBI Whistleblower Protection Act:(https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/2303)

