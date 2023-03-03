Today’s show on Dark to Light went a little sideways, but we had a great show with special guest Kyle Seraphin. We talked about some serious things, like the National Cybersecurity strategy from the FBI that was just released. But then, we are all over the place and having a grand old time. Make sure to tune in and stay on the lookout for our interview with Dr. Mary Talley Bowden next week.

FBI Link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/National-Cybersecurity-Strategy-2023.pdf