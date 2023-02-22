Kyle Seraphin is a Former FBI Special Agent, federal whistleblower, and veteran of the USAF. A confirmed Catholic and father of three, he hosts the Kyle Seraphin Show podcast in syndication by UncoverDC.com (which is closely monitored by the FBI's Security Division). You can follow him on Twitter and Truth Social @KyleSeraphin, where he regularly exposes inside information from those in the FBI who cannot share personally.