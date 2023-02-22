A midweek review of the Suspendables actions sharing federally funded “Wellness Rooms” at FBI Newark; the FBI Director changes course, which looks like a tacit admission of wrong doing; drag racing takes over a Blue City in the Heart of Texas; and you CAN’T JUST SHOOT A DOG! FBI Philly Special Agent in Charge seems to be in violation of DOJ Deadly Force Policy. There are rules, dude. This isn’t Vietnam.
