It’s day one of the social experiment you can see if you watch the show on streaming platforms, but we tackle some really serious issues. First up is an executive order instituted by the Biden Admin this past week that plunges every single US agency into “equity.” Next, we do a bit of a deep dive into the Election Appeal filed and ruled on in the Kari Lake race for governor- make sure not to miss Wednesday, as Beanz will be interviewing Kari for the show! We finish off with a bit more in the culture arena, and bid a warm farewell until Wednesday. Consider signing up for the UncoverDC locals page to catch the pre/post show, and we will see you next time!

