It is a more laid-back show today. The SOTU was a joke last night, and we go through some clips and discuss. We also discuss the committee on weaponizing government, how ChatGPT was “hacked,” and Aaron Rodgers and his interesting “vacation.” All of this and a lot more are served to you today on the Dark to Light podcast!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

A polar vortex on the sun? https://www.vice.com/en/article/k7bm83/something-strange-is-happening-on-the-sun-and-weve-never-seen-it-before

A roundup of clips on the SOTU, courtest of Citizen Free Press: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-state-of-the-union-live-blog/

Don’t miss the last FBI revelation: https://www.uncoverdc.com/2023/02/06/terminating-dissent-fbi-merges-insider-threat-training-with-whistleblower-training/

Terrible Turkey quakes: https://news.yahoo.com/california-quiet-while-threat-catastrophic-130048331.html

ChatGPT hacked: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1623008123513438208.html

Aaron Rodgers: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/is-aaron-rodgers-going-to-take-ayahuasca/