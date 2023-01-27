Kyle sits down with Steve Friend, who is fresh off his exciting trip to FBIHQ in Washington, DC. Kyle opens the show with a clip of his name being discussed on the Joe Rogan Experience. Steve breaks down the absurdity of his Sec D interview. Kyle and Steve end the show with a discussion of the OPR files in the crime and punishment segment. Make sure to support the show with the links below!

🛒 Shop: https://www.thekyleseraphinshow.com/

🙏 Give Send Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/KyleSeraphin

⭐️ 5-star Review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kyle-seraphin-show/id1654162813

🚨 Follow Kyle: https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin