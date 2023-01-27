Tis’a busy Friday show, with lots of news, legal information, and a ton of laughs too! We start with a discussion about Project Veritas and their recent release, as well as the reaction from their “mark” and move to the Kari Lake appeal and Missouri v. Biden. We share some really funny parodies from Tyler Fisher and round out the show with news and discussion. We will see you back on Monday!

Links We Discussed:

Kari Lake: https://twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/1618290915482955776?s=20&t=I6PQqxo3xkotEnm9AZWS2w

https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kari-lake-this-is-huge-folks/

Missouri v. Biden: https://twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/1618345539615207426?s=20&t=8H6McOUDP5wpFl6OjYloxw

John Eastman: https://www.calbar.ca.gov/About-Us/News/News-Releases/attorney-john-eastman-charged-with-multiple-disciplinary-counts-by-the-state-bar-of-california

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/01/26/eastman-faces-disbarment-push-in-california-00079788

Houck: https://www.ncregister.com/cna/prosecution-rests-case-in-mark-houck-trial-defense-motions-to-dismiss-the-case

An Update on the Chickens: https://12ft.io/proxy?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fus-news%2F2023%2Fjan%2F25%2F18-a-dozen-how-did-americas-eggs-get-absurdly-expensive

Tyler: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSjuQlnT6qc

https://twitter.com/TyTheFisch/status/1616505088805339137?s=20&t=Y21kFC7laM-j3ClESjxP7w