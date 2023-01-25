Today’s show is BUSY! We start with a fantastic announcement! Beanz and Michelle from UDC are joining Del Bigtree’s “The Highwire” as regular contributing authors! From there, we move to how awesome McCarthy is starting his speakership and his excoriating Schiff and Swalwell, and then we move on to what may or may not be a parody article about the vaccinated v. the unvaccinated. Next, it’s McGonagal and a Gaetz breakdown, and on from there to eggs? Yes, eggs. Super busy show today, and an early Happy 15th wedding anniversary to Beanz and her amazing hubby Mr. Beanz.

