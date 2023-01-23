Kyle returns from the Shot Show to discuss his experience with Sig Sauer on range day. Indefinitely Suspended FBI Agent Steve Friend joins Kyle to chat about the 3rd Amendment, discuss being interviewed by the FBI, and share another edition of “crime and punishment.”

