Amy Nelson is a mother of four, an attorney, and the founder of The Riveter. She sits down with Kyle to describe how the FBI and DOJ used civil asset forfeiture as a weapon to nearly bankrupt her family. You can find Amy’s work at:

https://theriveter.co/

https://twitter.com/Amy_K_Nelson

https://twitter.com/onwhatsherstory

