Today is a difficult show because we take on the shift in conversation. The unvaccinated are now being accused of “Virtue Signaling” by those who took the shot. We delve into the complexity of it all, listen to some clips, and discuss what we should do and how we should move forward. Make sure to check the show notes for the powerful video made by Kanekoa that we showed on the video show this morning. Stay strong, we will be back on Wednesday.
