Today’s show was the shot in the arm you may not have known you needed. We go back in time today, to a time when things were a bit different, and we show you just how far we have come. If you are feeling down, desperate, hopeless, and scared, today’s show is for you. The fight isn’t over, and we have enough troops now that it is a winnable one. Stay strong! Don’t forget to tune in Monday, we will have journalist Lee Smith on the program. Make sure to read his article linked below.
Watch the Podcast:
Or Listen to the Audio:
Click Arrow to Listen
You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.
Links We Discussed:
Lee Smith Prep for Monday: https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/how-the-fbi-hacked-twitter-lee-smith
Clips we played: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nwt_yvzKWfg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z79JLHn_9YY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHlGLJAWZf4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtjMS4tPWCA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DIGtL7KarI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9o6XO1pFPY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOe8HTBvX4I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hjioga8ZNCg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZPexbzJUU4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rz7BJ0Wt5c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPm9n8gcPNA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EG4uDXYwafw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXKrdE2x5og