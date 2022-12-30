It’s the last show of the year, and we go out with a bang. We talk about the January 6th transcripts that were recently released and how they coach Ray Epps, hit on the real reason for the Southwest Airlines issues, and end with some COVID information. It really is a mix of lighthearted and serious today, and we have had an amazing time with you this year…

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

LINKS DISCUSSED

Donate to CFP: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/citizen-free-press-fund-drive/

Kanekoa Thread: https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1608231209875963904

Southwest Truth: https://twitter.com/_brittwilliams_/status/1607689246151688192/photo/1

https://www.reddit.com/r/SouthwestAirlines/

The List of Transcripts: https://12ft.io/proxy?ref=&q=https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/3792263-trove-of-jan-6-panel-depositions-offers-new-insights-on-fateful-day/

Ray Epps: https://january6th.house.gov/sites/democrats.january6th.house.gov/files/20220121_Ray%20Epps.pdf