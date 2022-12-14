Happy Wednesday! We start the show today with a “behind the scenes” look into the workings of a newsroom when a story needs correcting, and tell you the story of a tale of two heat maps in Maricopa county. Then, we move on to discuss the Vaccine Accountability Round table held by Governor Ron Desantis in Florida, and move on to Sam Bankman-Fried and Yoel Roth. Make sure to check the show notes for reference, and we will see you on Friday!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links Mentioned In This Episode

Baris Story 1: https://www.uncoverdc.com/2022/12/12/rich-baris-maricopa-had-a-heat-map-of-expected-republican-voters/

Baris Story 2: https://www.uncoverdc.com/2022/12/12/update-maricopa-had-a-democratic-heat-map-too-that-makes-it-worse/

The UDC PLEDGE: https://www.uncoverdc.com/about/

WaPo highlights UncoverDC Reporting: https://twitter.com/AaronBlake/status/1602660155157618690

The Shout from Kane: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeO2LhDZ-9o&t=5783s

Desantis and the Rountable: https://www.uncoverdc.com/2022/12/13/desantis-to-investigate-any-all-mrna-vaccine-wrongdoing/

The Vigilant Fox has the clips: https://t.me/VigilantFox/7751

Turleys thoughts on Bankman-Fried: https://jonathanturley.org/2022/12/13/enough-of-that-the-justice-department-faces-questions-after-effectively-preventing-bankman-fried-from-testifying-in-congress/