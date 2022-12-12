The show is super busy today! We have an in-depth discussion of the Kari Lake case just filed, The OPR Releases from FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend, some information on the Twitter Files, some banter back and forth about Elon Musk, and then a conversation about how it all plays together! Also, make sure to check out Frank tonight for a more in-depth look at the pandemic issues he learned about, and check out Beanz on Emerald Robinson!

Kari Lake Thread: https://truthsocial.com/@tracybeanz/posts/109492097112547807

The OPR Files: https://truthsocial.com/@Real_SteveFriend/posts/109491886436903230

The Twitter Files 4: https://twitter.com/ShellenbergerMD/status/1601720455005511680?s=20

Steinman on Power Grid attacks: https://twitter.com/JoshuaSteinman/status/1600917754831204353?s=20