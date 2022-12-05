It’s a Monday show about the weekend release of the Twitter Files! We talk about some confusion Beanz had over tweet 22 and what it all means, as well as the importance of honest journalism. Then, it’s on to the weekend disruption at power substations in NC, some Harmeet Dhillon RNC News, and some thoughts about space. Remember, there will be no show Wednesday due to Beanz travel!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links Mentioned In This Episode

The Thread Read Round the world: https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1598833927405215744

https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1599194927333793792

The Reaction: https://www.mediaite.com/online/the-twenty-seven-most-embarrassing-reactions-to-taibbi-thread-about-twitter-censoring-hunter-biden-tweets/

Glen Greenwald calls it out: https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1599058977198731264

Beanz confusion: https://truthsocial.com/@tracybeanz/posts/109451220633625185

Turley on Baker: https://jonathanturley.org/2022/12/04/six-degrees-from-james-baker-a-familiar-figure-reemerges-with-the-release-of-the-twitter-files/

Adam Carter for UDC on MORE shady Baker: https://www.uncoverdc.com/2022/06/22/gsa-helped-the-fbi-use-the-logan-act-to-spy-on-trump/