IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) 34 Patriot Day protesters political/prisoners in the DC gulag have demanded a transfer to Gitmo to escape intolerable conditions.

2) And another Hoax Trial has found another defendant guilty in the Front Line Doctor’s case. All John Strand did was peacefully enter the Capitol and act as a security detail for Dr. Simone Gold and could face up to 24 years in prison.

-Outrageous and the fact that as of now no one is talking about real justice for these people is sickening.

3) We knew this was coming, right? Women and minorities hardest hit from Hurricane Ian?

4) Shreklette, aka Chelsea Clinton, says her family was the reason Faux News was created.

-Um, I think it’s more like her family was the reason RICO was created.

5) The corrupt DemoKKKrat (but I repeat myself) New Orleans mayor admitted living rent-free in a luxury $3,000 a month taxpayer-funded apartment after she blew massive wads of cash on first-class flights.

6) Victor Davis Hanson notes that the world wants no part of woke, but it’s glad we do so it can mock us.

7) As observed by Richard Baris over five years ago, Hispanics are leaving the DemoKKKrats. Latest case in point, Nevada.

8) Good God, pigs are flying! Developer Rick Caruso in New Calcutta (LA) has pulled even with Karen Bass among registered voters. He still trails among likely voters—which goes against all polling history (likelies are far more R than registered voters).

9) Images show babies responding to the taste of kale in the womb.

-No doubt spitting it out and motioning for meat.

10) In peaceful and tranquil Benghazi-by-the-Lake, there were a mere 34 shot and five killed over the weekend.

11) More flying pigs as a DemoKKKrat is sentenced to 30 months for election fraud in Pennsylvania.

12) DemoKKKrats do not care about Native Americans . . . again. The shift away from coal hits New Mexico’s tribes.

13) Whackadoodle far leftoids have pushed more “mainstream” DemoKKKrats—both of them—further to the left in the primaries.

14) A single-vehicle crash in Lincoln, Nebraska, killed 6 as authorities were alerted to the crash by a new iPhone 14 feature that calls 9/11.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) Chevron showing it has some sense as it ditches its Kollyfornia office for Texas. Every single business that can possibly move should leave this racid, vomitous state.

16) Well, they do have us by the short hairs: OPEC “to consider” (and you know how I feel about these headlines) an oil cut of over 1 million barrels per day.

-“Hello inflation my old friend. I’ve come to talk with you again.”

17) A memo from Credit Suisse’s CEO backfired, causing stock selloff.

18) Florida’s gas tax holiday began Saturday. It will run from October 1st and extends through October 31st.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) The so-called “far right” in Europe actually is a populist anti-elites/anti-globalist center.

20) A major London-based scientific publisher has retracted 500 papers, almost all published since 2020. They won’t say what they are about, but can we guess most involve fraudulent research on the China Virus?

21) In classically horrible reporting, Hoax News says that the “UK Scraps Tax Cut for the Wealthy that Sparked Market Turmoil.”

-No, the GROWING GOVERNMENT BUDGET, CAUSING THE UK TO SPEND MORE MONEY, DEVALUING THE POUND, caused “market turmoil.”

22) China is on course to elude U.S. chip-making bans.

23) Russia has deployed its Belgorod nuke sub capable of unleashing radioactive tsunamis. But, you know, keep backing the Ukes.

24) Donald Trump has urged Brazilians to re-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who destroyed pollsters by making it to the second round of Brazilian elections. He can win if a Brazilian Brazillions show up to vote.

25) A Swedish paleontologist who proved Neathderthals are “still alive” has won the Nobel Prize for Physiology.

-He studied the DemoKKKrat Party.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

26) Beatle Ringo Starr canceled his show in New Buffalo hours before he was to go on due to illness. Get well, Richard!!

27) Football star J. J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals returned to the field just three days after having his heart “shocked back into rhythm.”

-Course, no one mentions he is “fully vaxxed.” So I will.

28) So-called actor Billy Eichner launched a tirade against straight people after his slagalistically bad homosexual movie “Bros” bombed.

29) Kim Kardashian has been charged by the SEC for an alleged “pump and dump” crypto scheme and will pay $1.26 million, or her last week’s alimony from Yeezy, whichever is higher.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

30) The cracks in the dam widen as the FDA is about to publish a study on potential adverse China Virus effects.

31) Hey remember this guy? The Brit researcher who just happened to be working in Wuhan when the China Virus was released? The Brits have given him another grant of $650,000 to study bat China Viruses.

And Finally…

32) And finally, ok, total tyrannical horror stuff here, but the IARPA (Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity) is studying the way we talk to perform “multilingual authorship attribution” by identifying stylistic features, i.e., how each individual talks.

-I wonder how long it will take them to figure out that I invented “spoogemuzzle,” “douchenozzle,” “snotcanoe,” “Benghazi-by-the-Lake,” “Kinshasha-on-the-Delaware,” slobgoblins, rectalpimple, and other wonderful words and phrases?

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

