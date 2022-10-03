We start off Monday with a bang! From the Strzok termination letter, to FBI malfeasance, to a culture of infidelity, to the culture war itself, we touch on everything today. Kammy is deciding to disperse aid based on the color of your skin, and a movie strictly about gay men doesn’t do well at the box office. Sandy shows herself yet again, and a close out with a tidbit from Barnes about the DISMISSAL of the safety deposit box case in California?! It is a show you do not want to miss.

